A goalkeeper for five penalties in a German Cup semifinal match

Right now, there is no talk of anything else in German football. Daniel Batz, a hero for many, is the protagonist of the German Cup, without a doubt.

The goalkeeper Saarbrucken is to blame for his team being in the semifinal of the Cup after stop a penalty in the regulatory time and then another four in the penalty shootout.

The Saarbrücken, of the fourth category of German football, prevailed on Tuesday in the penalty shootout 7-6 at Fortuna Düsseldorf. The match ended tied for the minimum and both teams disputed the extension. Without moving the marker, they went to the penalties where the emotion was assured.

Batz's team is the only one that survives of the lower categories. It was the 90th minute when Fortuna managed to balance the duel with a head goal by Mathias Jörgensen after a corner kick launched from the right and prolonged in the first post by goal Florian Kastenmeier, who had gone up to look for the auction. Everything was epic in the encounter.

Fortuna deserved more, because launched 31 shots on goal for only 4 of the Saarbrücken, but the team of the fourth category of German football managed to maintain equality in extra time and was more successful in pitches from eleven meters.

Finally, the Saarbrücken ended up giving the surprise and got into the four best of the German Cup.

Here you can see the moment in which Daniel for the last penalty and puts his team in the semifinal, popping his hobby.

And so the series of penalties was experienced from the stands: