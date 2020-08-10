The presidential candidate of Comunidad Ciudadana accused the MAS of inciting violence. "They are committing unacceptable crimes, such as preventing the passage of oxygen to save the lives of compatriots who are literally fighting to breathe," he denounced.
A glory of German football underestimated Messi and Barcelona before the Champions League meeting: "Bayern would have to be wrong a lot to lose"
August 9, 2020
1 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent News
Recent Posts
- A glory of German football underestimated Messi and Barcelona before the Champions League meeting: "Bayern would have to be wrong a lot to lose"
- Wonder Woman 1984: Cheetah will face several evolutions within the film
- the Game of Thrones star conquered by Italy
- Fortnite, Season 3: the cars take flight due to a glitch
- Animal Crossing New Horizons is the second best-selling game ever in Japan
- Dragon Ball Z: A fan shows off his huge Lego collection
- The Batman: a partnership with a well-known American soft drink is coming? Here is the artwork
- 5 curiosities you don't know about the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star
Add Comment