A genderbent version of the fourth Jojo cosplay arrives and all its unbreakability

The fourth series of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures by Hirohiko Araki it ran its course in the 90s and marked an important turning point for the franchise. No more trips with stands or historical enemies like Dio Brando, but a completely new setting that only marginally saw the presence of old silhouettes like Jotaro Kujo.

The star of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Diamond is Unbreakable is Josuke Higashikata, illegitimate son of Joseph Joestar and therefore still a member of the Joestar family. The town of Morio-cho experienced remarkable adventures because of him and the presence of other stands until the defeat of Yoshikage Kira.

In recent days, a cosplay dedicated to the fourth protagonist of Le Bizzarre Avventure di Jojo, staged by Kelia.cos, has depopulated on the net. The girl reinterpreted Josuke Higashikata but with inverted sex, showing off a really well done cosplay, as you can see below. The hair naturally stands out, one of the distinctive elements of the Jojo in question, recalling the classic pompadour hooligan hair in vogue in the 80s and 90s. For the rest, the girl got busy with the replica of the purple costume with lots of symbols on the chest.

It is a female cosplay competition between this and that of Melone di Vento Aureo, while a non-inverted cosplay is that of Jolyne Kujo of Stone Ocean, on stage waiting for her anime series.