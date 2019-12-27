A gameplay of the Akira game that was canceled for Mega Drive is leaked

Share it:

In his day, the anime Akira could go through different consoles like SNES or Mega Drive. However, that adaptation of the 90s never reached the market. And yet, we were able to see it even through videos. Today, an hour of gameplay of that prototype has just been filtered. And the truth is that he painted quite well.

As you can see in the video above, the filtration comes thanks to Hidden Palace. And basically it shows us an hour of gameplay for the Mega Drive version (remember that it was also going to be in Super Nintendo). The game, by the way, was to be developed by Black Pearl Software.

The project began at the end of 1993 and its launch was scheduled for some time in 1995. In addition, the intention was for the game screens to recreate the key moments of the film. Therefore, it would have been difficult to type the title in a single genre; we would have had shots, races, platforms … even first person scenarios!

The project was made public in 1994, but multiple problems during the development ended up causing its cancellation. It was somehow understandable. Two years at that time meant that attractive licenses for a certain audience had changed. And, somehow, it's exactly what happened to this Akira, with Dragon Ball at its best.

The video makes it clear that the title had many bugs and that it was not polished enough to be recovered. However, aesthetically it is really curious. In addition, it has great historical value. Especially for those who followed the project and then were disappointed with the final result.

