A game lost over 25 years ago was found thanks to a streaming

Before creating the freeware Paint.NET graphic editor, Rick Brewster he delighted in developing games. He started from an early age: in 1994, at just twelve years old, he started The Golden Flute 4: The Flute of Immortality, a title clearly inspired by the Quest for Glory series.

One day, Brewster sent his only copy of the game to his cousin: the latter, unfortunately, lost it due to an inattention, while the backup was lost due to a crash of the hard disk on which he was saved. Since then, the title has been considered lost forever. Life, however, occasionally reserve of unexpected surprises: You can easily imagine Brewster's joy when, on Christmas Eve, saw the game he believed he had lost on a certain Macaw's Twitch channel, a player who entertains their viewers with retrogaming.

After the incredible discovery, the developer told the story of the game: The Golden Flute 4: The Flute of Immortality it is part of a series of fan-made sequels of a text adventure called The Golden Flute, which in the early 90s came published in text format to teach children the basics of programming. Brewster, already a huge fan of Sierra games at the time, not only assimilated everything there was written, but also began to expand the universe. At the time he did it only for pleasure, since the game was not created to be published and sold.

Brewster, who has now recovered the original code, has not yet figured out how The Golden Flute 4: The Flute of Immortality managed to survive all this time, only to end up in the hands of the Macaw streamer. Probably, his cousin loaded him on a Bulletin board system, and then forget about it completely. What happened next is completely unknown: a Christmas miracle?