A friend of Prince Harry explains the sad reason why the Sussex would have given up

The news of the week has undoubtedly been the sudden resignation from Meghan markle and the prince harry to their real responsibilities – and to the respective salary they received from public coffers. A complicated decision that has made rivers of ink run about what the immediate future of the Dukes of Sussex: Will they move to Canada? Will Meghan resume her career as an interpreter? What will they do specifically to be financially independent? And among all these questions one that nobody – until now – has been able to answer: why have they taken the step of separating from the Royal Family? The crux of the matter seems to be much more complex than we thought.

According to Tom Bradby, Prince Harry's personal friend and in charge of recording the dukes' documentary, the reason It would have been "a really bad personal break".

“These are the consequences of what happened. Many things were said during the wedding season, and everything ended up going too far. And the truth is that the rest of the family see Harry and Meghan as two very difficult people, and from the couple's point of view, they were being expelled in some way. This is something very sad. ”

The entire Royal Family, in a file photo. Chris jacksonGetty Images

Also, Bradby delved into something else and gave some clue about what lies ahead: “There will be complications and controversial issues. It is necessary that there is a peace agreement soon, because all this is quite toxic, there is a lot of anger, and if I am honest to you, all this could get worse. ”