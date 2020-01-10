Entertainment

A friend of Prince Harry explains the sad reason why the Sussex would have given up

January 10, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The news of the week has undoubtedly been the sudden resignation from Meghan markle and the prince harry to their real responsibilities – and to the respective salary they received from public coffers. A complicated decision that has made rivers of ink run about what the immediate future of the Dukes of Sussex: Will they move to Canada? Will Meghan resume her career as an interpreter? What will they do specifically to be financially independent? And among all these questions one that nobody – until now – has been able to answer: why have they taken the step of separating from the Royal Family? The crux of the matter seems to be much more complex than we thought.

According to Tom Bradby, Prince Harry's personal friend and in charge of recording the dukes' documentary, the reason It would have been "a really bad personal break".

“These are the consequences of what happened. Many things were said during the wedding season, and everything ended up going too far. And the truth is that the rest of the family see Harry and Meghan as two very difficult people, and from the couple's point of view, they were being expelled in some way. This is something very sad. ”

The Royal Family.

The entire Royal Family, in a file photo.

Chris jacksonGetty Images

Also, Bradby delved into something else and gave some clue about what lies ahead: “There will be complications and controversial issues. It is necessary that there is a peace agreement soon, because all this is quite toxic, there is a lot of anger, and if I am honest to you, all this could get worse. ”

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.