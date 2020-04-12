A French soccer legend pokes Benzema on his pike with Giroud

Karim Benzema and Olivier Giroud are still the main protagonists of the controversy in France, both players have been entangled in a pique following the statements of the Real Madrid player in an Instagram live in which he compared the Chelsea player with a kart .

Those words are still a matter of controversy in the French media, and a Bixente Lizarazu, legend of the bleue He has appeared to get into the mess and stir up Karim Benzema whom accuses of paying his frustration with Giroud, which says 'not have to do with it': "Karim expresses his frustration for his relationship with the France team. What he does in Madrid is extraordinary, and he cannot do it with the ‘Bleus’. Giroud is paying the price and has nothing to do with it.… ”He sentenced.

All this from the incendiary statements of Karim Benzema who compared his compatriot to a kart in a direct from his Instagram at the beginning of the quarantine: "We cannot confuse a Formula 1 with a kart. I am kind to him, but I am Formula 1 …Benzema said. These statements reached Olivier Giroud, who joked about the comparison: "What am I a kart? A world champion kart", he declared.

In France there are two very clear trends, on the one hand the official one maintained by the president of the French Federation Noel Le Graët and coach Didier Deschamps, who said he had the door closed: "France's adventure is over"On the other hand, the version of the fans that on many occasions has made it clear that they want the Real Madrid player back.

Lizarazu has added fuel to the fire as an authoritative voice and world champion with France in 1998. A Gallic legend who has not hesitated to stoke Karim Benzema.