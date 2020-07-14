A former Ferrari driver explained the main difference between Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher

In a new report that will be presented on Wednesday, the High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet describes the lack of access to justice in Venezuela and, especially, the different crimes committed by irregular armed groups to exercise control over the area: mutilations, beatings and shots are among the examples
July 14, 2020
1 Min Read
