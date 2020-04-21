Sports

A former Ferrari boss helps the transfer of patients with the coronavirus

April 21, 2020
Many are the protagonists of the sports world who are doing their best in this coronavirus pandemic. One of them is the former head of the team Ferrari Maurizio Arrivabene, who is now helping to transfer coronavirus patients as a volunteer ambulance driver.

According to the Italian newspaper Il Rest of the Carlino, the one who was head of Fernando Alonso In his last season at Ferrari, he has volunteered for the ambulance service and is transferring elderly people who have been infected by the coronavirus to health centers.

Leo Turrini, the journalist who has advanced the news, assures that Arrivabene – who is also a director of the Juventus– almost nobody has told it. His initiative is similar to that of Mario Isola, head of Pirelli in Formula 1, which is also driving ambulances in Milan.

Ferrari is one of the Formula 1 teams that has sought different ways to help with the depth of the coronavirus crisis in Italy. Weeks ago started manufacturing valves for respiratorsWhat a few days ago taught through their accounts on the networks social.

