A flood of new Pokémon-themed products are arriving, including Funko Pop and Mega Construx

The world of Pokémon has been in vogue for twenty years and beyond. With its series of video games, manga and anime, the franchise has become one of the largest in the world and continues to fascinate people of all ages. As Ash Ketchum's adventures continue in the new anime that started in November, new products are also available for purchase.

The line of construction toys Mega Construx Mattel's ownership revealed how he will make use of his Pokémon-themed game production license. He indeed added to his catalog Tyranitar and Ultimate Team Up. In the gallery at the bottom of the news you can see the characteristics of the two products.

Tyranitar, a construction of about 15 centimeters, is composed of 396 pieces and is available for pre-orders at a cost of $ 29.99 and delivery scheduled for June. The second image takes one instead triangular battle between pokémon fire, water and grass, or the types of the three Pokémon starters. As you can see there are two pokémon by type and the chosen creatures are Charmeleon, Litleo, Ivysaur, Cacnea, Wartotle and Psyduck. Here too pre-order and delivery scheduled for June, at a cost of $ 39.99.

Finally, the latest pokémon themed products revealed belong to the FunkoPop products. The two pokémon will be Charmander and Bulbasaur and they are part of the Funko's Emerald City Comic Con line with a price of 15 dollars. Would you like to own one of these products?

The Pokémon anime has arrived in episode 20 and Ash and Go, the two protagonists, are about to have a legendary encounter.