A flamethrower is coming with the Battlefield V update?

As often happens, thanks to the work of the data miner, let's find out about potential interesting news regarding a video game. Their work will not be an exact science, since it is not said that everything they discover becomes actually available, but it also manages to make games that are a little dated interesting.

This is the case for example with Battlefield V, whose fans are waiting for a updating for some time that it is still without a release date, but that the usual data miners have helped to put the spotlight back on the spot due to some interesting new additions.

In fact, the name of theEinstossflammenwerfer, which is nothing more than a portable flamethrower! You can see it in action in one of the tweets at the bottom of the news, and it really seems to be able to … rekindle the enthusiasm for the game.

Word games aside, among the other weapons that should arrive there is also it shotgun M37. As said at the beginning, of course there is no certainty that these new elements are actually included in the game at the end, but obviously also given the presence of the "preview" videos, the chances are quite high.

What do you think? The latest update was for Chapter 5 of Battlefield V: find all the information about it on our website. If you want to learn more, take a look also at our Battlefield V review.