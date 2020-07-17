A fish plays Pokemon Ruby and even beats two gym leaders

Share it:

Can a fish play a video game and also get good results? Normally the answer to this question would be no … instead in Japan there is a Siamese fighting fish (called Mutekimaru) that is trying to finish Pokemon Ruby.

We are not kidding, even Mutekimaru has its own YouTube channel and a Twitter profile where the owner proudly publishes gameplay videos and other updates on the little fish busy playing Pokemon Ruby. To date he has defeated two gym leaders but before reaching this point he obviously had to choose his starter and move in the Hoenn Region overcoming several pitfalls … how did he do it?

The Mutekimaru basin has been divided into various sections, each of which connected to an input system linked to the individual commands, all embellished with a camera that tracks the animal's movements, in turn the entire mechanism is connected to a GameCube. Mutekimaru has been playing for hundreds of hours and as said it has achieved unimaginable results even from its owner, considering that we are talking about a fish completely unaware of being engaged on a video game.

What do you think of Mutekimaru's feat? Its owner is receiving numerous praises but also several criticisms for having forced a fish to have fun in this way.