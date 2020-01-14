A finale to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series from the 90s!

Share it:

It was a long wait for fans, but finally the series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from the 1990s will have an ending. After thirty years, in fact, the US publishing house IDW will publish the final narrative arc of those stories.

As perhaps the greatest of you will remember, Ninja Turtles in the 90s were a huge costume phenomenon. Among tv series, comics, toys, action figures and videogames, it was impossible not to come across something dedicated to Leonardo, Raffaello, Donatello and Michelangelo. Designed as a comic in 1984 by young people Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird the first series of the Ninja Turtles was a kind of homage / parody to the series of Frank Miller Daredevil. This then generated numerous spin-offs, including a highly appreciated series in the 90s, which never found a conclusion. Gary Carlson (at the writing) and Frank Fosco (at the drawings) think about giving it to us now. The two artists say they are "ready and honored" to resume the interrupted events that they themselves had orchestrated years ago in the comics. Comic that will end, therefore, on the numbers 24, 25 and 26 of the title entitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Urban Legends.

Meanwhile, a crossover is also available in the USA between Tartarghe Ninja and Power Ranges. In addition, a new series for Ninja Turtles is coming out next summer.