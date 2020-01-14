Entertainment

A finale to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series from the 90s!

January 14, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

It was a long wait for fans, but finally the series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from the 1990s will have an ending. After thirty years, in fact, the US publishing house IDW will publish the final narrative arc of those stories.

As perhaps the greatest of you will remember, Ninja Turtles in the 90s were a huge costume phenomenon. Among tv series, comics, toys, action figures and videogames, it was impossible not to come across something dedicated to Leonardo, Raffaello, Donatello and Michelangelo. Designed as a comic in 1984 by young people Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird the first series of the Ninja Turtles was a kind of homage / parody to the series of Frank Miller Daredevil. This then generated numerous spin-offs, including a highly appreciated series in the 90s, which never found a conclusion. Gary Carlson (at the writing) and Frank Fosco (at the drawings) think about giving it to us now. The two artists say they are "ready and honored" to resume the interrupted events that they themselves had orchestrated years ago in the comics. Comic that will end, therefore, on the numbers 24, 25 and 26 of the title entitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Urban Legends.

READ:  Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot reveals new images of Trunks, Goten and A18

Meanwhile, a crossover is also available in the USA between Tartarghe Ninja and Power Ranges. In addition, a new series for Ninja Turtles is coming out next summer.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.