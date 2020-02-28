Entertainment

A filtered capture of the Riot Games FPS filters its supposed official title

February 28, 2020
Lisa Durant
So far we have known it as Project A, but it is clear that the new tactical FPS of Riot Games will have a different title in its premiere and if we believe this recent leak that title will be Valorant.

It has been discovered that Valorant is a property of Riot Games and also that there is a Twitter account called @PlayVALORANT created this month and with more than 15,000 followers despite never having posted a message.

In this leaked image of what would be a premature version of the game you can see Sage, a character whose abilities seem to be a barrier orb, a slowing orb, a healing and resurrection orb.

Comments from professional players who have had the opportunity to try Project A lead us to think that Sage exists in the game and that this image is true, because for now there is no irrefutable evidence that it is.

The image shows the names Brimstone and Viper, which would be two other characters in the title. To confirm it we will have to wait until March 2, the day on which the game would be officially presented.

It seems too much information and too many pieces that fit perfectly so as not to lead anywhere, but it is not that we have to wait long to know how it is and how to play next to the creators of League of Legends.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

