 A few words about Joker and ten curiosities of the movie

Tomorrow night, in what is the magical night of the Three Wise Men in Spain, is celebrated the night of the Golden Globes. The awards ceremony of what many call the Oscar prelude. And for many fans, there is a big favorite, which is even believed to be the winner in more than one category, the movie "Joker". The history of the birth of the most iconic villain of all time is the last superhero film of the year, the only one with an R rating, the most different of the genre, the most controversial, the most controversial and the one that already embraces the awards season.

Todd Phillips (The hangover saga, War dogs) gets behind the scenes to narrate the transformation of Arthur Fleck into Batman's arch nemesis, based on a script he co-wrote with Scott Silver (8 mile, The fighter). The three-time Oscar nominee Joaquin Phoenix (Gladiator, You Were Never Really Here) stars in the film, accompanied by Robert De Niro (Raging bull, The Irishman), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Deadpool 2), Frances Conroy (Six Feet Under, American Horror Story), Shea Whigham (Kong: Skull Island, Homecoming), Bill Camp (The night of, Red sparrow) and Brett Cullen (Lost, Narcos) among others.

The specialized press approved the feature film. He obtained 69% of favorable comments on RottenTomatoes (527 opinions, 363 positive) and 59 of metascore on Metacritic (58 reviews, 32 favorable, 15 mixed and 11 negative) indicating “mixed reviews”. The consensus of the experts:

Joker gives his infamous protagonist a chillingly plausible origin story that serves as a platform for his star, and a dark evolution for comics-inspired cinema.

The audience cheered the production, in RottenTomatoes it stands at 88% acceptance based on 65,511 comments, the user score in Metacritic is 9.2 out of 10 (5,052 reviews, 4,703 favorable, 183 mixed and 166 negative) and in CinemaScore it holds B + on a scale of A + to F.

The tape has raised 1,062 million dollars With a budget of 55 million, a super mega blockbuster. It is already the highest grossing R movie in history and the first that exceeds the billion dollar barrier. A gigantic achievement considering that the film had no commercial premiere in China, the second world film market.

Arthur Fleck is a man with severe psychological disorders exposed to the poisonous Gotham, a crude and harsh city that is slowly ridding him of his mental bonds, plunging him into an abyss of dementia and violence. "Joker" moves away from the precepts of superhero movies to reinvent the origin of the famous villain. It is a choking tape, dark, devastating and full of social and political criticism. Its plot is slowly weaving, becoming slow at times, but the journey is justified with the closure, that MAGNIFICENT / AWESOME last act with several twits Unexpected and sequences that lift you from the seat.

The interpretation of Joaquin Phoenix goes beyond excellent, exhausts every praise of the Dictionary, its physique, its way of moving, its look, its gestures and that laugh that bothers and freezes the skin equally, a master class of acting that places it As the frontrunner to the main prizes of the year. Comparisons with Heath Ledger are inevitable, in my modest consideration both characters can coexist without problems complementing each other. The Phoenix is ​​experiencing a transition so it is more human and still retains some positive feelings while Ledger has already replaced any trace of affection and sanity with a voracious dementia that only wants to see the world burn.

