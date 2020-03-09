A father creates a Death Stranding capsule to take his baby to the hospital

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Some cosplay are really spectacular. However, not everyone can boast of being as functional as the one we come to share with you all today. This is a cosplay done by a Shanghai cosplayer, known as The_Bai_Ying, and which allowed this man to take his son to the hospital … inside a style capsule Death stranding!

According to him, for safety reasons given that the city's air quality is very bad. In addition, according to the father, he created a system to filter the air. That way, it protects the baby's safety. You can see the result in the following images.

In addition, to demonstrate that the system worked, the user uploaded a video to the local Chinese version of Tik-Tok, activated the filter and showed it in action. On the other hand, the user put tags in the video related to the theme of the Coronavirus.

In fact, and although there are no images of him in the hospital, he has been seen recently in public places with special suits. For example, in a supermarket in Shanghai where other people simply wore masks to avoid contagion.

Returning to the sophisticated system of the suit, it includes a screen that informs about different aspects of the exterior, such as air quality. As if that were not enough, it also has a pair of hermetic openings through which the father can manipulate the baby.

Radically changing the subject, but continuing with Death Stranding, remember that the PC version of the title of Hideo Kojima already has a release date. In addition, the Japanese creative has recently shown the photo mode that will reach the title. If you can not wait for the compatible version, remember that in consoles it is already available, exclusively, for PS4.

What do you think of this cosplayer's costume? Tell us your opinions here or on social networks.

Source: Kotaku