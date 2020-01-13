a fascinating procedural possessions

Share it:

The marriage of Robert and Michelle King is an impressive quality guarantee: 'The Good Wife' and 'The Good Fight' can be perfectly the best series of lawyers of what we have been of century. But also sometimes they fool around with fantastic genres and years ago they gave us the magnificent 'Braindead' … and now comes their new series, 'Evil', to SyFy Spain.

Original CBS series, in 'Evil' we find a supernatural procedural. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) is a forensic psychologist who is hired by David Acosta (Mike Colter), a former journalist who is being trained to be a priest and who works as an advisor to the Catholic Church.

The team's mission, completed by Ben (Aasif Mandvi) the technical expert, is to distinguish between legitimate cases of what can be a diabolical possession of a clinical picture something extreme Thus, the three will review in each episode a case that does not seem to have a medical explanation.

A deliciously sinister procedure

'Evil' does not discover gunpowder with his characters or his gender. We find on the one hand the classic dynamic "Mulder / Scully" with the believer and the skeptic. They are very marked characters from the beginning and we practically know where they are going to leave at any moment. Although David is content, we are made to understand that such containment is something imposed.

Kristen is the mother of four daughters and always will look for a logical and scientific explanation to things because the alternative is much worse. Doubts will come, especially when it comes to protecting their unruly daughters. I don't want to go into details but let's say that on more than one occasion they will be in danger.

In addition, I have left in the inkwell the character played by Michael Emerson, who comes from the first episode making it clear that it will be the great, sibylline and insidious antagonist of this series. A character who will raise doubts about whether MAL exists in capital letters and if this Leland Townsend is either his herald or a sociopath.

Affected by its own chain

Being a network series (that is, a generalist chain in open), 'Evil' cannot be a very graphic series, of casque or extremely obscene. But this does not mean that the King can not create atmosphere, tension and define tremendously achieved situations (for example, we have everything about the incubus or a moment in the fourth episode that puts the creeps).

Those limitations are the ones that also they make the series navigate lands that may be very familiar to us. And even surpassed by pay / streaming television. Either because it conforms to both the standards of the network series and the good work of Robert and Michelle King.

Among that good work is the understand group dynamics very well and always play with the ambiguity of each case. There may be an explanation for the events, but the presentation causes us to feel the sea of ​​doubts from both one and the other.

But, in addition, in the intelligence of the dialogues, how friendly their characters are and yes, the formula they have developed over the years and that have made 'Evil' work great. It is fascinating, suggestive and its episodes are seen almost without you noticing.