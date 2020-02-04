a fascinating case in HBO with Coen flavor

Share it:

From 1989 to 2001 there was almost no legitimate winner of the McDonald's Monopoly jackpot. From that premise part 'McMillion $', HBO non-fiction miniseries in which they explore the fraud committed through a multi-million dollar promotion that linked the famous game with the even more famous franchise.

Produced by Mark Wahlberg with script and direction of James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte, this documentary begins to deepen the structure of the contest to, little by little, enter the investigation of the fraudulent plot of "Uncle Jerry" by an FBI that was not sure of the scope of everything.

Jerome Jacobson, security auditor in one of the companies subcontracted by McDonald's for promotion, began to distribute the fat prizes between family and friends, taking a bite. Soon the operation grew all over the east coast.

A somewhat inappropriate reconstruction

If there is something that stands out in the production of the documentary is that it has a narrative that it gives the phrase "nonfiction series" a lot more sense than in other documentaries to those who are given that label. Instead of being absorbed by the exposition of facts and testimonies, Lee Hernandez and Lazarte manage to tame him, sometimes too much, with his script.

There comes a way of telling the story through continuous background reconstructions and testimonials that seem, especially in the case of FBI agents, too prepared. This causes some disagreement when watching the series. As if it doesn't fit what is told and how they do it. In fact, there are parts of the first episode that look like a fake documentary.

Which is also true that the case has its funny and unusual part and that it has characters that seem out of an outdated performance at a Florida resort. In certain aspects it seems that the documentary seems taken from a film by the Coen brothers.

It's a mix as fascinating as seemingly hard to swallow… but at no time is the ball made. Moreover, in its first half (three episodes, what is offered to the press) we find real jewels and memorable moments (how they decide to name the case in the FBI or the relatives of Jerry Colombo, for example).

But beyond this universe of charismatic and characteristic characters, in 'McMillion $' also they know how to show the face less "glamorous" of this crime The one of those normal and non-plot people who are involved as "imposed" winners and falling into the clutches of gangsters who propitiated their fortune (something that, incidentally, is also thematic coeniana).

In a nutshell, the biggest fault found for 'McMillon $' lies in the bad decision to make those substantive reconstructions that contribute nothing. This makes, at times, cost something get into gravity of what they are telling us. Which does not mean that this documentary series is still fascinating in the world that we are painted and pissed off when we see the consequences of the case.