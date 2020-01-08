a fascinating and oppressive maritime nightmare

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

‘The witch’ was a great cover letter for Robert Eggers, a horror movie that ran away from the free scare to create a perverse atmosphere that kept going as the minutes went by. It did not take more for him to become a filmmaker who deserved to follow the trail and for his second feature film he has chosen to endorse a project that was born from the hand of his brother Max as an adaptation of an unfinished story of Edgar Allan Poe, who died before he could finish it.

The version of ‘The lighthouse’ that has finally reached theaters is totally away from the story to immerse ourselves in the nightmare in which the relationship between a lighthouse keeper and an apprentice he has just met becomes. Isolated from the rest of humanity, Eggers focuses on empowering a claustrophobic climate as it illustrates how the mental health of its protagonists deteriorates to sickly limits.

Your unique technical bet

There are two technical details that mark the film in a remarkable way. The first is the decision to opt for a 1: 19: 1 screen ratio, used during the transition from silent to sound movies and virtually unpublished in recent years. That helps Eggers lock up more Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, also forcing him to build the rooms inside the lighthouse to adapt to what this allows to capture the camera.

In addition, to create that climate that sometimes reminds the silent film director of photography Jarin Blaschke He took the lens of 1912 and some of the 30s, thus giving a special texture to the image, also essential to get us back to the time when the events take place – the end of the 19th century. The technical recreation work, starting with the visual finish and following the props or costumes used by Pattinson and Dafoe, is impeccable

The real key is that that is not a whim of Eggers, because initially it serves to lay the foundations of how the life of its two protagonists will be, but as the minutes pass it serves as support in the personal deterioration of both, especially from the moment in which the character of Pattinson yield and agree to try alcohol. Until then he had illustrated the physical confinement very well, but from then on he also acquired a mental dimension that ‘The lighthouse¡ does not hesitate to squeeze to levels that leave the viewer reading what has really happened.

A constant burden

In other words, 'The lighthouse' starts with a slope to a certain extent more realistic, showing the abuses of someone disconnected from reality before the newcomer so that then their relationship almost acquires some nuances of father and son, but then goes introducing myths of life at sea that do not cease to gain importance and give rise to several moments on horseback Between the nightmare and the madness.

It is then when one ceases to be clear if what happens is totally real, but Eggers never denies any option and is playing with the idea that that stalking monster be inside the lighthouse itself – that light that Dafoe wants to hoard systematically denying access to Pattinson -, outside of it – this raging sea or those seagulls always on the prowl – or simply inside its two protagonists and how its attitude is becoming blurred as the truth comes to light.

The use of sounds and, above all, the soundtrack of Mark Korven. The latter may prove to be somewhat intrusive, but it is essential for that feeling of overwhelm to be present from the first minutes and then becomes the completely necessary when that descent to hell occurs – although in this case it would not hurt to talk of a promotion.

Eggers is generous in symbolism – the mythological again has a strong presence as it was already in 'The Witch' – and metaphors to illustrate what could be seen as the story of two characters that are the face of the same coin whose differences are leaving if it is to the point that the confrontation between them is inevitable. That initial burden is still the prelude to a spiral of self-destruction that enriches the film on a psychological level without imposing a more than likely vision of what is happening.

The contribution of Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe

In this regard it should be noted the absolute delivery of Pattinson and Dafoe to his characters, with the first surrounded by a halo of mystery that will clear, while the second is shown able to release a speech that looks like Shakespeare's horse and Captain Ahab to fart without shame. This last point is one of the most common humorous leaks in the film, but not the only one, and that serves to lighten tensions in specific moments without being somewhat crude.

In its own way, that is still one of the details that most bothers Pattinson, who goes accumulating anger for the treatment received until it ends up exploding. That erupting volcano allows you to impress us with its most unleashed side, but for my part I cannot stop giving up before a dazzling Dafoe in all its facets, both when it has to be more restrained and when it has to be a kind of dictator.

Seeing the relationship between the two as a perverse game may be exaggerated, but it is very important the dynamics that are established between them and how the position of superiority of one with respect to another varies. Curiously, the meeting point is when they get carried away by the drink, completely disconnecting everything else. It is really there when Pattinson embraces the dark side, but also when there is a brighter view of their relationship, as if nothing else mattered… until the alcohol spell is broken.

In short

What we have to be clear about is that ‘The lighthouse’ is a niche movie, since it is difficult to conceive that the public as a general entity will enjoy it, but the Robert Eggers movie does possess that power of fascination necessary for you to mark and end up obsessed with it. In my case it did not reach much, but it is a great film with a technical and visual display of first category and a superb work of its two protagonists.