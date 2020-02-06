A fantastic artwork blends Android 21 with Velob from Scooby Doo

Share it:

On the internet we see many strange mash ups of fans who enjoy merging the characters from the most disparate series. This one we propose today merges Android 21 of Dragon Ball with Scooby Doo's most insightful character in the world, Velma.

Velma Dinkley, for those who are not familiar with the world of Scooby Doo, is the most shrewd and intelligent character of the group of young investigators of the Mystery Incorporate. In the episodes of the animated series, in fact, it is almost always she who unravels the threads of the skein and unmasks the criminals (of course, with the unaware help of Shaggy and Scooby which, between one fear and another, sometimes make themselves useful). Twitter user Tovio Rogers had fun with this mash up that brings together Android 21 and Velma, two geniuses that merge and give life to a new majin that you can see at the bottom of the news.

Introduced in the video game Dragon Ball Fighterz, 21 is the main enemy of the game's campaign and is a former scientist of the Red Ribbon, the army that often hinders Goku in the search for the dragon balls first, and then with Dr. Gelo who seeks revenge when our hero becomes an adult. Another fan project you should see is where Criln becomes a super sayan. We also recommend the beautiful Dragon Ball themed collection by Nelson Semedo, defender of the Barcelona football team.