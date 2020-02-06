Entertainment

A fantastic artwork blends Android 21 with Velob from Scooby Doo

February 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

On the internet we see many strange mash ups of fans who enjoy merging the characters from the most disparate series. This one we propose today merges Android 21 of Dragon Ball with Scooby Doo's most insightful character in the world, Velma.

Velma Dinkley, for those who are not familiar with the world of Scooby Doo, is the most shrewd and intelligent character of the group of young investigators of the Mystery Incorporate. In the episodes of the animated series, in fact, it is almost always she who unravels the threads of the skein and unmasks the criminals (of course, with the unaware help of Shaggy and Scooby which, between one fear and another, sometimes make themselves useful). Twitter user Tovio Rogers had fun with this mash up that brings together Android 21 and Velma, two geniuses that merge and give life to a new majin that you can see at the bottom of the news.

READ:           Sundance 2020: 'Minari' wins and wins the critics and public awards

Introduced in the video game Dragon Ball Fighterz, 21 is the main enemy of the game's campaign and is a former scientist of the Red Ribbon, the army that often hinders Goku in the search for the dragon balls first, and then with Dr. Gelo who seeks revenge when our hero becomes an adult. Another fan project you should see is where Criln becomes a super sayan. We also recommend the beautiful Dragon Ball themed collection by Nelson Semedo, defender of the Barcelona football team.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.