A fan wins the Guinness World Record for most ONE PIECE themed items

January 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
To such a success of a work, sometimes impressive as in the case of ONE PIECE, can not fail to answer just as much popularity in terms of merchandising. And the phenomenon, of course, could only be summed up in a Guinness World Record towards a fan who managed to cultivate a crazy collection.

Despite the non-extraordinary debut of volume 94 of ONE PIECE, the winner of a new crazy record has recently been announced. Sanadacchi, an enthusiast known to most for asking Oda embarrassing questions about the genitals of the characters, has obtained the coveted recognition thanks to his unrivaled collection.

In particular, the number of objects that are part of the same collection was awarded, well 5656 different ONE PIECE themed pieces. Yoshikazu Sanada also revealed that he had acquired objects for 18 years, deserving the prize last July. Thanks to the opening image, moreover, it is possible to take a look at a fragment of the imposing fan collection of Eiichiro Oda.

But speaking of SBS, or the corner in each volume dedicated to a knock and answer between the sensei and the fans, what do you think of this study on the differences between the SMILE and the fruit of the devil? And you, however, what do you think of this Guinness World Record Incredible? Let us know your opinion about it, as always, with a comment in the space reserved at the bottom of the page.

