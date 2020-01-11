A fan votes The Seven Deadly Sins 3 to the best animations and is immediately controversial

Share it:

On the occasion of the Crunchyroll Awards, the web is engaging in the voting of its favorite souls within different categories. Choosing a fan of The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Godshowever, it aroused many doubts to the community which responded with ironic and, unfortunately, offensive tones.

We tried to clarify the situation that The Seven Deadly Sins 3 is going through, crushed by a grueling and unmanageable production for anyone, especially for a swinging company like Studio Deen. The animation flop, caused by a disastrous technical sector and animations on the verge of indecency, are the mirror of a reality far worse than what has transpired on the net in the last few days.

In fact, probably the situation inside the studio will not be the best, with the team forced to jump through hoops, with the limited time available, to try to broadcast the episode at least in time, even at the cost of obvious sacrifices. Despite this, a fan still voted for the Crunchyroll Awards the series to the category "Best Animations", arousing indignation from that community offended by the final result.

However, despite some constructive comments and numerous funny answers, there have been no offenses against the user, raising an unpleasant situation in this regard. Some fans have come to defend the enthusiast, reminding the community that everyone has their own tastes and therefore must be respected, regardless of the quality of a security.

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this situation? Tell us yours with a comment below.