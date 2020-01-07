Entertainment

A fan shows us what Caulifla would look like in Dragon Ball Z

January 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The Dragon Ball narrative universe has expanded a lot thanks to the now legendary Dragon Ball Super series, bringing new charismatic characters to the attention of fans. Among these, one of the most loved is the young Caulifla.

In fact, many fan art by many Dragon Ball Super fans are dedicated to the young Sayan warrior of the Sixth Universe. This we propose today imagines the girl with the style of the Dragon Ball Z series, in the Super Sayan 2 version. Another fan had already imagined Caulifla in the style of the anime from Dragon ball Z, but in this fan art today, the character seems to adapt very well to the style of the legendary Dragon Ball Z series, bringing us with nostalgia to those times where we discovered for the first time the Super Sayan and other elements that made Dragon Ball a worldwide success and that still attracts many fans of all ages today. Unfortunately, to date, there is still no certain news on the sequel to Dragon Ball Super that we have been waiting impatiently for some time. We hope that in the coming months we will be able to give you good news.

Fortunately, however, the Dragon Ball Super manga continues shipped with Toyotaro who works briskly on the series and wishes us a Happy 2020 with this sketch of the God of Destruction of Universe 4.

