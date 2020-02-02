A fan recreates The Last of Us Part II as a PS1 game in Dreams

Share it:

Have you ever wondered what The Last of Us Part II would be like if it came out in the 90s in the first original PlayStation? Do not think about it, since a game developer "demake" has recreated it in Dreams, the amazing and versatile Media Molecule game creation tool for Playstation 4.

Created and posted on YouTube by Bearly Regal, which I also prohibit Cyberpunk 2077 As a game for PS1, The Last of Us Part II PS1 demake is a fun and accurate recreation of game desasapland and graphics from a past polygonal era. Even better, Bearly Regal has added a bleak guitar soundtrack to the entire ensemble, and even has included the tense screams of the zombies of the blind clickers, which are now just a sprawling pink humanoid blocks. The video at the top of the page is a two-minute version of the trailer, but you can watch the full six-minute video on the Bearly Regal channel.

The creative director of The Last of Us and the vice president of Naughty Dog, Neil Druckmann, he shared the video on Twitter, praising the creation of Bearly Regal for his music.

The demo video shows a much more polygonal version of Ellie wandering the streets and houses of the suburbs of Seattle that we have seen in previous videos of The Last of Us Part II. There, Ellie is chased by a group of human scavengers. In this remake for PS1, we see Ellie go through a couple of houses and streets before a group of scavengers approach her, where she slowly crawls into safety.

One similarity we noticed was Ellie's ability to climb the roof of a house's porch, giving her a higher view of the scene. It is similar to the gameplay sequence of the real game, in which Ellie manages to shoot a human enemy from afar before she bombards and makes her way to two others from the roof of the porch. Properly, the drivers don't seem to find Ellie unless she makes too much noise.

Bearly Regal has become known on YouTube for his "remakes" of major Dreams games, including a "remake" for PS1's Death stranding, as well as several other recreations of LEGO Worlds games.

The Last of Us Part II was scheduled to arrive on PlayStation 4 on February 21, but delayed its arrival on May 29 of this year. This new title will have many parallels with the first installment.