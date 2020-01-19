Entertainment

A fan recreates the intro of Resident Evil 3 Remake in the style of the 1999 original

January 19, 2020
Less is needed for the launch of Resident Evil 3 Remake. The expected title of Capcom is in the spotlight of many players after its announcement during the last State of Play of PlayStation.

To open your mouth, the YouTube channel MyExcavation He has produced a video in which he recreates the intro of Resident Evil 3 using the style and music of the original 1999 title. In it, we see how zombies invade Racoon City, while Carlos Oliveria, Brad Vickers and Jill Valentine escape the relentless pursuit of nemesis. According to the author of the video:

"The original introduction always makes me nostalgic and excited about the game, so I tried to recreate it with the material available so far. I could recreate it again with more scenes that match once the game is on the market, unless there is an introduction similar in the remake. "

Resident Evil 3 Remake It will be a game that will introduce many changes with respect to the original, according to Capcom itself. However, his latest trailer has revealed new images and details about Nemesis, the relentless enemy that will test us in the remake of the third installment of Resident Evil.

