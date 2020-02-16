A fan recreates Pelican Town from Stardew Valley in Dreams

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Launched a few days ago in Playstation 4, the players are already working hard on the desasapland of their own creations in Dreams, the new proposal of Half Molecule. One of the most impressive creations so far is a full 3D recreation of Pelican Town, or Pelican City, of Stardew valley.

The creator Tooshi, a YouTuber that produces a ton of Stardew Valley videos, shared the remake on Twitter, taking viewers on a quick tour of Pelican Town and presenting some of the game's most recognizable places like Jojomart and Stardrop Saloon. Check out the trailer.

The recreation of Dreams is almost identical to that of Stardew Valley and even allows players to visit several NPC homes, although you cannot enter. If you want to see the creation for yourself, you can download it for free on the Dreams website. Here is a view from the sky of Pelican Town.

Tooshi detailed the process of creating Stardew Valley Dreams on YouTube for those interested. You can also find tons of other Stardew creations on their YouTube channel.

Dreams has been home to tons of different fan creations in recent months, including those from Mario, Sonic and Pokemon. Dreams' early access ended in December and was released on PS4 earlier this month. Some creators have even created "demakes" of modern games reimagined as PS1 classics, such as this PS1 demake from The Last of Us Part 2 of YouTuber Bearly Regal.

Dreams is the new creative proposal of Media Molecule that allows us to unleash our imagination and create worlds in our PlayStation 4. If you want to know how we found Dreams, you have at your disposal our critics with great detail.