A fan recreates Goku Super Sayan God in an amazing illustration

April 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
With the series of Dragon Ball Super we have been introduced to two new forms of Super Sayan, namely the God one, characterized by an aura similar to flames, and hair that becomes a red-purple, and the Blue one, an advanced stage of the previous one, which manifests itself with aura and blue hair.

We have voluntarily excluded the Ultra Instinct, since it is a technique related more to a mental rather than physical state. Building on the transformation into Super Sayan God of the protagonist of the series, a fan wanted to share the incredible illustration that you find at the bottom of the news.

The artist known as @Cody_Artzz on Twitter, with unquestionable talent, commented on the drawing focusing on thefiery appearance of the aura, and indeed he was very thorough and capable of making it. In addition to having appeared numerous times in the manga, this transformation was at the center of the first film dedicated to Dragon Ball Super, or The Resurrection of F.

In the original project of the film Goku had to appear more muscular in this form, and even with a cloak, but Akira Toriyama opposed it, also proposing a leaner realization of the Sayan's physique. It is thanks to this form also that Goku has shown himself capable of facing Beerus, the God of Destruction of Universe 7, who had put all the other Z Warriors in difficulty.

Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

