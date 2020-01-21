Entertainment

A fan recreates a scene from The Witcher using video game music

January 21, 2020
Lisa Durant
The Witcher series in Netflix has managed to get the attention of all lovers of novels Andrzej Sapkowski. Such has been the fame, that the sales of these novels have skyrocketed since the premiere of the television adaptation. However, fans of the videogame saga have also wanted to be noticed

This has been the case of the YouTube channel of Yan BL, who has recreated the scene of the battle of Blaviken with original music from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. For this, the author of the video has used the songs "Steel For Humans" and "Merchants of Novigrad", both belonging to the third installment of The Witcher. The game that was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and is currently also available for Nintendo Switch.

The scene that we can see in the video represents the adaptation of one of Sapkowski's stories called "The Lesser Evil" or The Lesser Evil, from the novel The last wish.

The Netflix adaptation has served as The Last Wish on more than one occasion. Recently, we learned that the scriptwriters of the series took some dialogues of Geralt of Rivia present in the novel to create Yennefer's past.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

