A fan of Yu-Gi-Oh! create the perfect Tyrant Obelisk cosplay

In the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! we witness epic clashes in Duel Monsters, the card game we see in the first series of the manga and the anime. One of the most iconic cards is Obelisk of the Tyrant. Let's see this fan who made it a nice cosplay!

Used at the beginning by Seto Kaiba (here Kazuki Takahashi tells us about his sources of inspiration for the character), the eternal rival of Yugi / Yami and then passed into the hands of the protagonist, the Tyrant Obelisk card is one of the most powerful cards that can be used in the game by Duel Monsters and together with two other cards is part of the very strong trio of the Egyptian Gods. A Yu-Gi-Oh fan! has decided to give his interpretation of the card, dedicating this cosplay that you can find at the bottom of the news. The effect is truly peculiar, no doubt about it, since it manages to be very respectful of the character, but at the same time it is also fun to watch. What is sure is that it takes a great passion to make such a cosplay.

Although years have passed (and several spin-offs of the series) the passion for Yu-Gi-Oh still seems strong. A few days ago we showed you this splendid cosplay of the black sorceress of Yu-Gi-Oh to testify that the band still like the fans very much.