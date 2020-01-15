A fan makes custom Funko Pops of Naruto's Akatsuki

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Using a lot of ingenuity, a Naruto fan makes these splendid Funko Pops of the terrible Akatsuki the team of rebel ninja and historical enemies of the protagonist and his friends. Let's take a look at its creation!

Twitter user VinylXAlchemist has created these splendid Funk Pops by himself, from which a certain attention to detail shines through, bringing together all the members of Akatsuki together, as you can see at the bottom of the news. Initially made up of Pain, Konan, Deidara, Orochimaru, Kakuzu, Hidan, Kisame, Itachi, Tobi and Zetsu, Akatsuki's ninja are the main enemies that Naruto faces, during the manga and anime events, with the help of his friends. The main purpose that animated the group was to get all the Cercoteri to create a world of peace, or at least these were the initial intentions, then betrayed by the revive Madara Uchiha.

If you have the soul of the collector and you love Funko Pop and statue, take a look at this statue of Naruto Shippuden but be careful because it is very expensive. Meanwhile, the adventures of Naruto's world continue with those of the young Boruto, Naruto's son, and a new generation of Leaf Village ninja fighting against the mysterious members of the Otsutsuki clan. Here you can find the latest developments of the anime Boruto: Naruto Next Generation.