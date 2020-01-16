A fan makes a new pair of Zara x Dragon Ball Z customized shoes inspired by Goku

Share it:

If there is one thing that Dragon Ball Z fans love is personalized merchandising. Over and over again Dragon Ball themed products have arrived on the market but portraits on shoes, clothes and clothing in general that buyers can't wait to add to their collection. Sometimes some unpublished products also come up on the net.

Over the years we have seen many particular sneakers dedicated to the most varied characters of Dragon Ball Z, such as the shoes of the Dragon Shenron from Adidas, but a fan has decided to add some new and unique pieces to his collection. On Reddit, user Djlord7 has uploaded a photo showing his latest creation, the shoes he has join the Seven Spheres franchise with the Zara brand.

"I created my first custom object! Zara X Dragon Ball Z Goku Edition # 1 (Dragon Ball number 1. Would you take them? "Is the caption of the fan who therefore created a special line for this product. At the bottom you will find the photo in question with the shoe clearly inspired by Goku's combat suit.

The two basic colors stand out, orange and blue, which cover the shoe almost completely. In the middle stands a white strip, while on the tip there is a Dragon Ball, the one with a star, and on the ankle the well-known kanji "Go" which was on Goku's uniform during the Freeza arc. Would you buy them?

Dragon Ball Z has partnered with several brands over the years to produce customized shoes as a success with the Anta brand.