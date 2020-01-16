Entertainment

A fan makes a new pair of Zara x Dragon Ball Z customized shoes inspired by Goku

January 16, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

If there is one thing that Dragon Ball Z fans love is personalized merchandising. Over and over again Dragon Ball themed products have arrived on the market but portraits on shoes, clothes and clothing in general that buyers can't wait to add to their collection. Sometimes some unpublished products also come up on the net.

Over the years we have seen many particular sneakers dedicated to the most varied characters of Dragon Ball Z, such as the shoes of the Dragon Shenron from Adidas, but a fan has decided to add some new and unique pieces to his collection. On Reddit, user Djlord7 has uploaded a photo showing his latest creation, the shoes he has join the Seven Spheres franchise with the Zara brand.

"I created my first custom object! Zara X Dragon Ball Z Goku Edition # 1 (Dragon Ball number 1. Would you take them? "Is the caption of the fan who therefore created a special line for this product. At the bottom you will find the photo in question with the shoe clearly inspired by Goku's combat suit.

READ:  The Hobbit Trilogy Mount Fan Unique Cut

The two basic colors stand out, orange and blue, which cover the shoe almost completely. In the middle stands a white strip, while on the tip there is a Dragon Ball, the one with a star, and on the ankle the well-known kanji "Go" which was on Goku's uniform during the Freeza arc. Would you buy them?

Dragon Ball Z has partnered with several brands over the years to produce customized shoes as a success with the Anta brand.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.