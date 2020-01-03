Entertainment

A fan makes a mash up between JoJo's Joker and Yoshikage Kira

January 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Made by a fan, this fan art puts the serial killer Yoshikage Kira from JoJo's Bizarre Adventures as Batman's wicked historical clown antagonist, the Joker, Gotham City crime king.

Yoshikage Kira is the main villain of Diamond is Unbreakable the fourth series of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures. In the series, Kira is apparently a mild, distinguished but inconspicuous Japanese salary man who yearns for a quiet life with no jolts. But his true nature is that of a ruthless killer, a monster next door, who unleashes his murderous instincts by using the lethal Killer Queen, her explosive stand. Having become the protagonist of a difficult manhunt, Kira will end up defeated at the end of the series at the hands of Josuke Higashikata (the JoJo protagonist of Diamond is Unbreakable) and his friends, only to return in the form of a spirit (and without memory of life on earth ) in Dead Man's Question.

A Reddit user delights us with this splendid fan art that puts Kira in the shoes of the Joker. The drawing shows us a melancholy JoKira with the Killer Queen stand behind him ready to start the attack. We had previously shown you an artwork that mixed Marvel's JoJo and Tony Stark, a sign that the work of Hirohiko Araki is now an integral part of the nerd culture of these years. Quite different is this bizarre clash between God and Jotaro Kujo imagined in a comic key by some fans.

