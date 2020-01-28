Entertainment

A fan makes a beautiful Lego set of The Enchanted City by Studio Ghibli

January 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
Years after its release in theaters around the world, the Hayao Miyazaki film The enchanted city continues to excite fans. One of them, in particular, made a splendid Lego set of the animated film.

Released in Japanese theaters in 2001, while it will arrive two years later, the film has won numerous prestigious awards including the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival in 2002 e the Oscar for best animated film in 2003. Studio Ghibli's film also holds records in China and other world countries for total takings. A real worldwide success that after many years continues to attract fans who pay homage to the work with cosplay at the various fairs. A fan of the film, the user of Reddit Kaonashi, has published a photo of a Lego set created by himself that pays homage to the Miyazaki film. In the image that you find at the bottom of the news, we can see the protagonists of the work in Lego format. We have Chihiro, Haku in dragon version composed of a series of bricks that the user has assembled and then colored together and the most mysterious (and perhaps disturbing) character of the work, namely the Without Face. The set is not official, but the fan who made it asks for support to make it, perhaps, such.

In the meantime, if you want to review the Enchanted City and other masterpieces by Studio Ghibli (by the way, which one do you like best?) You have the opportunity to do it thanks to Netflix which will publish them in the coming months.

