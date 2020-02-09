A fan-loved character returns to the pages of Giant Size X-Men!

Share it:

Among the ranks of X-Men we can count many characters who over the years have captured the attention of fans, thanks to very successful characterizations and a charisma that remains impressed. In the next Giant-Size X Men one of the most loved characters of the mutants will return: Fantomex.

The first appearance of Fantomex is to be traced back to the legendary run by the Scottish writer Grant Morrison who in the early 2000s took over the main head dedicated to the X-Men, bringing numerous innovations. First of all it made public to the world that the Professor Charles Xavier was a mutant, then gave a radical change to the costumes of the characters and focused more on treating genetic mutations as real "handicaps" that invalidated people's lives. Among the many new characters that the writer introduced, perhaps Fantomex is the one that has remained most impressed by fans. Equipped with three brains, ability to create illusions and to regenerate, Fantomex is a sentinel-mutant hybrid created in the laboratory as a weapon. After a first encounter with the X-Men, the character disappears and then returns to the series X-Force by Rick Remender, where he tries to defeat the evil one Apocalypse. Now, thanks to the writer Jonathan Hickman, the character returns to the spotlight with a story completely dedicated to him that will be released in the United States next May.

The news for the X-Men does not end here, in fact soon the Phenomenon will get a new costume in Dawn of X and it seems that a new X-Men event is upon us.