A fan imagines the terrifying design of The Batman Who Laughs with Robert Pattinson

The premiere of the new Batman movie (working title), directed by Matt Reeves, has been delayed because of the coronavirus. The production of the film was paralyzed due to the current health crisis situation, but, while the endless wait lasts, fans have ventured to imagine its protagonist with a very peculiar appearance.

Robert Pattinson He is in charge of entering the skin of Bruce Wayne this time. For this reason, some of his fans have imagined him with the appearance of The Batman Who Laughs, a version of the DC superhero turned villain. The appearance and personality of this character are more similar to the Joker, and the image that the artist SPDRMNKYXXIII has shared on his Instagram profile is really terrifying.

This character appears in the universe of Earth-22, where the Joker injects a toxin into Batman that ends up making him equally psychopathic. Wayne breaks with his moral restraints and murders him to become Gotham's new villain. Although it is very unlikely that we will see this version of the Dark Knight represented in the cinema, fans have welcomed the desasapland made by the artist.

On the other hand, Matt Reeves has spoken about the filming freeze in The Batman and his inspirations. "I want to do something that has an emotional component," he said in a recent interview for The New York Times. My intention is to be incredibly personal using the metaphors of that world. It feels like a return to the past with some of the movies I grew up with in the 70s, like Klute or Chinatown. I'm not saying we're going to get anything like that. They are masterpieces. But that is our ambition. "