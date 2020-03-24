A fan imagines Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in the second season of The Mandalorian

Share it:

Since it was announced that actress Rosario Dawson will play the popular character Ahsoka Tano in the second season of The Mandalorian, the illustrations that imagine her in the character's skin flood the network. Ahsoka he is one of the most beloved personalities in the universe Star wars, making it probably Dawson's most important role to date.

The image comes to us from the Instagram account of Isatonic, who claims that he already predicted that Dawson would be Ahsoka back in 2018. This illustration shows great realism and could be quite similar to the final result that we see in The Mandalorian after hours and hours of makeup.

Ahsoka Tano made her animated movie debut in Clone wars back in 2008, before becoming one of the key characters in the eponymous series. This is the apprentice of Anakin Skywalker and her voice we could hear her in one of the key moments at the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, when Rey listens to all the Jedi who have fought against the dark side of the Force.

We have also been able to take a first look at the cast of directors who have participated in this second season of The Mandalorian, being Robert Rodríguez, Alita director: Combat Angel, one of the chosen filmmakers, according to various sources. In any case, The Mandalorian is already in the final stretch to have everything ready in the fall of this year, if everything continues as before.