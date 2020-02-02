Entertainment

A fan imagines My Hero Academia's Tokyami as a Jojo character

February 2, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Among the many characters presented by Kohei Horikoshi in his work My Hero Academia of course many of the Yuei high school students stand out, promising and future Heroes characterized by an impressive amount of different powers. One of the most mysterious guys, and who tends to want to be alone, is the taciturn Tokyami.

Fumikage Tokoyami, in fact, he has often proved to be a lonely boy, who has difficulty opening up to others, both when it comes to his interests and when he has to participate in certain activities organized by the academy. However, his Quirk is extremely interesting, and he is often the protagonist of the cosplay dedicated to Tokoyami.

Dark Shadow in fact it is not a simple power that is activated, or is unleashed during the fighting, it is instead a creature that materializes, following the will of the owner, who, however, can also lose control based on his mood. This external manifestation of the Quirk it may have inspired a fan, who wanted to reproduce the character of Tokoyami as if he were one of the protagonists of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures.

READ:  Mel Gibson and his best movies

In the post that you can find at the bottom of the news, the user @Artofizanagi shared his illustration of the young man on Reddit Tokoyami which partially takes up the traits that characterize Araki's style, with a provocative and determined pose, and presenting Dark Shadow as a Stand, central power in the adventures of the Joestar family.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.