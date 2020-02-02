A fan imagines My Hero Academia's Tokyami as a Jojo character

Share it:

Among the many characters presented by Kohei Horikoshi in his work My Hero Academia of course many of the Yuei high school students stand out, promising and future Heroes characterized by an impressive amount of different powers. One of the most mysterious guys, and who tends to want to be alone, is the taciturn Tokyami.

Fumikage Tokoyami, in fact, he has often proved to be a lonely boy, who has difficulty opening up to others, both when it comes to his interests and when he has to participate in certain activities organized by the academy. However, his Quirk is extremely interesting, and he is often the protagonist of the cosplay dedicated to Tokoyami.

Dark Shadow in fact it is not a simple power that is activated, or is unleashed during the fighting, it is instead a creature that materializes, following the will of the owner, who, however, can also lose control based on his mood. This external manifestation of the Quirk it may have inspired a fan, who wanted to reproduce the character of Tokoyami as if he were one of the protagonists of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures.

In the post that you can find at the bottom of the news, the user @Artofizanagi shared his illustration of the young man on Reddit Tokoyami which partially takes up the traits that characterize Araki's style, with a provocative and determined pose, and presenting Dark Shadow as a Stand, central power in the adventures of the Joestar family.