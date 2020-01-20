A fan imagines Gohan from the future with a different style than usual

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the most fascinating sagas from the narrative point of view of Dragon Ball Z it is certainly that of Trunks from the Future. In fact, coming from a different timeline, where Goku died, and the androids practically killed all the Z Warriors, the young Trunks decides to use the time machine to change the events.

In the special "The Story of Trunks" dedicated to this important parenthesis, which laid the foundations for one of the narrative arcs seen between the pages of Dragon Ball Super, Trunks is deeply linked to the last surviving Saiyan with him to the destruction sown by the androids of Dr. Gelo, or Gohan.

Gohan was portrayed more grimly, seriously, in the classic orange training suit. The two will form a deep friendship, especially after that Trunks will ask Goku's son to teach them to fight and become a Super Saiyan. Despite his efforts, Trunks will only be able to unleash his true power after seeing his master die.

In this timeline, with no apparent hope, a fan wanted to imagine Gohan in a place extremely far from Earth and with a different look. In the image you can find at the bottom you can see the Saiyan wearing the Battle Armor, usually worn by Vegeta, holding one of the Dragon spheres of the planet Namek, able, once united to its 6 twins, to summon the dragon Polunga. In short, an interesting what if that could fuel further developments by fans.