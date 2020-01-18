A fan imagines Caulifla in Xeno version in this artwork!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Dragon Ball Super introduced new warriors to the mythology of the work created by Akira Toriyama. Some of them immediately entered the hearts of fans, as happened with the Sixth Universe Sayan, Caulifla. A fan imagines it in an Xeno version in an artwork.

Twitter user CELLMANart shared the artwork on his social profile that you can find at the bottom of the news. In the artwork Caulifla appears with decidedly more generous forms and with the look of Time Patrol. Introduced in the video games of the series "Dragon Ball Xenoverse " and in its sequel, this group of heroes has the task of preserving the temporal continuum and defending it from possible enemies. In the series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes Caulifla has not yet appeared, who knows that it may not happen soon and maybe have the look imagined by this fan.

It is not the first time that a fan imagines elements that he would like to see introduced in a series with an artwork. Another fan, for example, has imagined a possible Gogeta Ultra Instinct in Dragon Ball Super, the technique that allows those who use it to act based only on instinct and not on reason, being difficult to hit and capable of delivering unexpected shots . But when will we be able to see Goku again in the animated series? Unfortunately it seems that Dragon Ball Super will not be there this year unless sensational surprises. If so, we will keep you informed with our news.