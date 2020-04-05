A fan imagine what Paper Zelda, a game with Link to Paper Mario, would be like and you want it to be real

Share it:

The team of the YouTube channel called 64 Bits has managed to harm many people by launching a parody of Paper Mario that takes place in the universe of another key license of Nintendo as is The Legend of Zelda.

One of the comments to the video says "It hurts physically that this is not real"And we couldn't agree more with that feeling. The finish of this animation work is outstanding and it could well have been sasaplanded by Nintendo itself.

The parody emulates the extraordinary RPG of the Super Mario universe in which all the characters are paper stickers and the environments are recreated with craft materials such as threads, cardboard and paper.

In recent weeks, it has been rumored quite strongly that for the 35th anniversary of Super Mario, remasters for Nintendo Switch of all the games of the character were going to be released, including the Paper Mario saga.

The same rumors spoke of a new Paper Mario that would be closer to that of the GameCube than that seen on Wii U, the latter received less affection than the previous ones and this would have led Nintendo to try to recover the style of the classics.

We have had installments of The Legend of Zelda series with many different visual styles, but so far we have not had anything like Paper Zelda and the closest we will be is putting this fantastic video in a loop and dreaming about it repeatedly.