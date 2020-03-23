Entertainment

A fan gathers the worst trainers ever to appear in Pokémon history

March 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
Pokémon is often a carefree anime, with several cheerful moments involving trainers and pokémon. But it has not happened rarely that sometimes the episodes of the anime have been weighed down by some bad situations. And the arrival of Gengar with his story in the Ash Ketchum's team he recalled some of these moments.

The Pokemon world is in fact populated by some bad coaches that Ash has met directly or indirectly during his journey, and almost no region escapes these bad presences. A fan has decided to retrieve some old episodes and show his list of worst trainers ever appeared in the Pokémon anime.

Obviously on the right you can see the latest arrival, the previous Gengar manager who recently joined Ash's team. In the other images, instead, the coach of the Ash's famous Charizard, followed by other characters that the anime had the displeasure to present. Which do you think is the worst of these?

Now that the Gengar case has ended, Ash and Go set off on a new journey who, however, in spite of some rumors, will not yet see the entrance of Misty and Brock. Where will the protagonist coach of the anime end up this time?

