A fan finds a quote linking the Naruto and Gundam series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the various anime and manga series it happens very often to find tributes or quotes to other famous and successful series. A fan found a quote to Gundam in a particular Kakuzu technique from Akatsuki's ninja group Naruto Shippuden.

Kakuzu formed the duo of the immortals with Hidan, so called because they could, thanks to their ninja techniques, survive attacks than for other ninja they would have been deadly. Thanks to Twitter user Danbito, we learn that one of Kakuzu's techniques is a clear quote from the series Mobile Suit Gundam. The specific technique used by Akatsuki's ninja is the "Doton: Domu" translated by us with "Halberd of Earth". The peculiarity of this move allowed the user to make his body very hard and resistant to various types of attacks, thus also increasing the power of offense. The Domu that we find in the name of the technique is a reference to the model MS-09B Dom, a particular mecha that we see in the Gundam series.

As for the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations The titles of the next episodes of the adventures of Naruto's son have been revealed. The next one with the series is January 26th, so be careful not to miss the new episodes. In closing, we point out this splendid statue of Sasuke and Itachi Uchiha that you can buy for the modest sum of 300 euros. If you're a fan with a swollen wallet, think about it