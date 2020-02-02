A fan finds a funny similarity between JoJo and My Hero Academia in the last episode

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the sixteenth episode of My Hero Academia we saw the brave Bakugo and Todoroki work hard to obtain the temporary license of heroes in an unusual challenge with children. A fan found a strange resemblance between a child and Diamond is Unbreakable's Yoshikage Kira.

As JoJo fans know, Yoshikage Kira is the terrible main antagonist killer and equipped with the explosive stand Killer Queen, which frightens the imaginary Japanese town of Morio Cho, the place where the adventures of Josuke Higashikata, the fourth JoJo is the protagonist of Diamond is Unbreakable. Kira's character always appears dressed in a very elegant violet-colored dress, always showing off an apparent cold calm, almost glacial even when he is about to commit one of his heinous crimes. Twitter user Za_Meme_Poet found a strange similarity in the calculating ways, but also in the color of the clothing, between the boy in charge of the children of the test to which Todoroki and Bakugo undergo, and the evil Kira.

Both have a way of doing that unites them, so much so that the fan had fun sharing a nice meme on his social profile that you find at the bottom of the news. Meanwhile, the episode also focused on the relationship between All Might and Endeavor, the new No. 1 in the special Heroes ranking. Also take a look at this intriguing female cosplay from villain Stain.