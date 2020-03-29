A fan dedicates a splendid drawing to Gatsu and Zodd of Berserk

Share it:

Berserk is a unique work, created by the master Kentaro Miura in the late 80s, which has been able to conquer multiple generations thanks to its dark tones, and to an impressive violence equal only to what was seen in Ken the Warrior and in Le Bizzarre Avventure by Jojo.

The franchise, now stopped for months at chapter 359, has seen numerous over the years fan art, many of which made by real artists, who wanted to create according to their style not only the main characters, but also the omnipresent demons in the world of Berserk.

One of the most memorable demons is undoubtedly Zodd the Immortal, also called Nosferatu Zodd, the first, terrible, demon encountered by Gatsu and Griffith, protagonist of a splendid artwork. In fact in the series la Hawk Squad, before the event called Eclipse, he met this creature in the depths of a castle. Zodd has appeared several times, and has even teamed up with Gatsu to counter an incredible threat.

To remember this alliance, the artist Kaomojis has created an incredible illustration, which he sees Gatsu and Zodd join forces to counteract a demonic force. You can find the image in the post below. We also recall that some Berserk characters have been recreated in the Disney style seen in the cartoons of the 30s.