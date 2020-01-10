A fan creates the Gattobus from the movie "My neighbor Totoro"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The films of Studio Ghibli they have thrilled entire generations with their splendid stories and magical characters. A fan has turned his car into a reproduction of the famous Gattobus that we see in the movie "My neighbor Totoro".

Released in 1988, the film tells of two little sisters who move with their father to the Japanese countryside to be close to their sick mother. In this rural setting (very present in other of his films) the girls will meet a magical animal to which they will give the name Totoro. In addition to the Totoro (a kind of benevolent spirit of nature) the protagonists will get to know other very strange creatures, including the Gattobus, a cross between a cat and a bus that, in the film, will give a ride to the girls. The user of Reddit Inu_Yasha shared his creation on the web that you can see at the bottom of the news. It is not 100% faithful to the Gattobus seen in the film, but you can at least appreciate the creativity and effort put into making the car (who knows if it is homologated …).

If you are also a fan, know that a new film by Studio Ghibli is due to be released this year. If instead you want to recover something classic from Studio Ghibli that you may have missed for alternate reasons, you can take a look at "The nose of Sherlock Holmes" the series dedicated to the famous English investigator made by Hayao Miyazaki available on Rai Play.