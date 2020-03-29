A fan creates the first teaser for The Last of Us series on HBO

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Since the television adaptation of The Last of Us was announced, fans of the play by Naughty dog they are eager to know its first details. The series will be carried out on the HBO television network and will be adapted under the supervision of Craig Mazin, creator of the successful series Chernobyl. Also, Neil Druckmann, main person in charge of the video games, will help with the script and the production of this awaited series.

While the wait lasts, and taking advantage of the hard days of quarantine, a fan of the video game saga has decided to pay tribute to the franchise by making an animated teaser for the series. Despite not being official, the truth is that it has been able to represent one of the biggest icons in the game with great simplicity: the symbol of the Fireflies.

The user in charge of this video is Olly gibs, who previously shared a poster with the same symbol and one of Ellie's phrases that most marked all the players. The teaser in question lasts just 30 seconds, but manages to capture the essence of the game thanks to the chords that many players will instantly recognize.

Gustavo Santaolalla, composer of the game's soundtrack, will also be part of the team that will be in charge of adapting the Naughty Dog franchise to the small screen. In addition, Santaolalla will also be in charge of putting music to the sequel to the PlayStation title, The Last of Us Part II.

Regarding its history, the series has promised to narrate the events that we saw in the first installment of the video game. In addition, its managers have confirmed a series of female characters that we will see in it, such as Ellie, Riley, Tess, Marlene, María and a name that appears censored but that we think could be Anna, one of the new characters in The Last of Us Part II