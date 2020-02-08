A fan creates a JoJo stand for My Hero Academia's cute Uraraka

Share it:

In the world of My Hero Academia, as we have seen, there are really very dangerous powers that can seriously harm people. But there are also powers that are not necessarily used to harm, such as that of Ochaco Uraraka.

A fan of the series Kohei Horikoshi had fun providing the friendly classmate from Midoriya with a stand JoJo's Bizarre Adventures, in the drawing you find at the bottom of the news. As all My Hero Academia fans know, Uraraka is endowed with the power to manipulate gravity when he touches something, or to restore it when he joins the tips of his fingers. In the drawing we see a female figure appearing behind the girl, the stand, which the fan called "Free Falling". The Uraraka quirk is not particularly suited for fights, as can be those of Bakugo or Todoroki, which in the anime of My Hero Academia we are seeing against children in a singular test, but it is very useful and can be used in ways really ingenious as we see doing with the stands in the JoJo series.

If you are a fan of Midoriya and the other heroes, do not miss the latest updates of the My Hero Academia manga that is reaching its climax. If you are also a fan of the adventures of Joestar family know that the first two seasons of JoJo's The Bizarre Adventures are coming to Netflix.