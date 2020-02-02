A fan art shows us a possible debut of Shallot in Dragon Ball Super

Share it:

While some fans ask for a Dragon Ball Super reboot in view of the probable second season, others have decided to share some of their creations on Twitter that show us some "alternative" events of the story of Goku and his friends.

Protagonist of this news is Shallot, Saiyan appeared in Dragon Ball: Legends, a game for smartphones whose plot is not part of the canon story created by Akira Toriyama. Despite this, many were fascinated by the new character, who during the last in-game event reached the coveted third level of Super Saiyan.

The Twitter user @youngjijii He therefore wanted to draw a fan art that shows us Shallot in the same style as the characters of Dragon Ball: Super, imagining what his eventual appearance would be in the episodes of the series.

The drawing, which you can find at the bottom of the news, received over 3000 likes in no time, thus becoming viral among the many fans of the opera starring Goku and the others. As you could read in a previous news, 2019 was a great year for Dragon Ball, which was one of the most successful series among fans of Japanese animation, all the more reason to believe that a second season of Super is already in the processing phase.