A fan art shows the spectacular fusion between C-16 and Iron Man

January 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Dragon Ball Z continues to be a precious mine for all fans who want to pay homage to Akira Toriyama's work with fan art of all kinds. In this one we present we see the famous Iron Man merge with the taciturn android C-16.

The C-16 character is having a lot of hype these days. Lately, thanks to the video game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Finally, the name of the son of Dr. Gelo who was the model for the creation of the android was also discovered. Furthermore, again thanks to the video game (you can read the review of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot by Giuseppe Arace here) we have witnessed some developments of the android's relationship with Gohan during the narrative arc of Cell. Reddit user AzizDraws showed us a fan art that blends the Dragon Ball character with Iron Man.

In the drawing (which you can find at the bottom of the news) we see C-16 with the face of the hero of the Marvel Comics as it is about to launch a Hell's Flash against an opponent that we spectators do not see (in the series he used it against the first form of Cell, if you remember). Also, I don't pay for the really beautiful fan art, the author has also made some robotic versions of C-17 and C-18.

What do you think of these completely new versions of these characters? Let us know in the comments. In the meantime, Bulma's mother's name would also become known.

