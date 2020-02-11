A fan art imagines a version of the Legendary Dogs for the Galar region

Share it:

In the new series dedicated to Pokémon our protagonists Ash and Go often find themselves traveling in the new region of Galar, introduced in the eighth generation by videogames. A fan had fun creating an artwork showing the three Legendary Dogs in the Galar version.

Twitter user the_baldinosaur shows us on his profile that you find at the bottom of the news as the three famous dogs from the Johto region would be, Raikou, Suicune and Entei in their version of Galar, referring to the three Legendary Birds shown in the upcoming DLC ​​of Sword and Shield Pokémon. For the occasion, Suicune becomes a poison / water type pokémon showing off a purple robe with horns. Raikou becomes Dark / Electro and his coat becomes very dark, while Entei becomes a beautiful Ghost / Fire type. Since the anime takes its cue from video games and ours are often visiting the new region of Galar, could you think that one day you will come across these three famous legendaries? Let us know in the comments.

In the last episode we saw a fierce clash between Leon and Lance who challenged each other in the Pokémon World Championship, the outcome of which sparked discussions among fans of pocket monsters. In addition, the trailer for the next episode of Pokémon that promises to be action-packed is already available.